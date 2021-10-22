Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 October 2021, 13:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Treacherous weather is expected to grip Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, weather conditions are to be treacherous this upcoming weekend, October 23-25. Warmer temperature is forecast to get hold of most of Kazakhstan.

Only the west of the country will see temperature dip due to the northern cyclone.

Meteorologists add that precipitation in the form of snow and rain are to douse practically all parts of the country.


