Tre Valli Varesine 2019. Astana announces Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Italian one-day race Tre Valli Varesine, which will be held tomorrow, on October 8th.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Dario Cataldo, Hugo Houle, Jakob Fuglsang, Luis Leon Sanchez and Yevgeniy Gidich, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

Race information: http://www.trevallivaresine.com