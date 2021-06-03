Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    ‘Travelling without COVID’ app to be available in Kazakhstan

    3 June 2021, 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tourists may use the «Travelling without COVID» app soon, Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, the «Travelling without COVID» app is designed to be operational in the EAEU countries with some countries have so far integrated it.

    In his words, the app will be launched in Kazakhstan next week to ensure people travel to the EAEU countries.

    The minister said that there is no information on apps allowing Kazakhstanis to visit countries beyond the EAEU.

    He reminded of the vaccination passport available on eGov mobile, which can be printed out if requested by embassies. The minister added that the IATA is working on the issue.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published