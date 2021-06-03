‘Travelling without COVID’ app to be available in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tourists may use the «Travelling without COVID» app soon, Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the «Travelling without COVID» app is designed to be operational in the EAEU countries with some countries have so far integrated it.

In his words, the app will be launched in Kazakhstan next week to ensure people travel to the EAEU countries.

The minister said that there is no information on apps allowing Kazakhstanis to visit countries beyond the EAEU.

He reminded of the vaccination passport available on eGov mobile, which can be printed out if requested by embassies. The minister added that the IATA is working on the issue.