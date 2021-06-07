Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

‘Travelling without COVID’ app now available for Kazakhstanis

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2021, 18:16
‘Travelling without COVID’ app now available for Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin.

«Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available for Kazakhstanis. It is a joint project with the Kazakh Health Ministry,» reads the tweet.

The «Travelling without COVID» app is an integrated database on citizens’ status created to ease their movement. The app is available in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.


Coronavirus   Technology   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023