‘Travelling without COVID’ app now available for Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin.

«Starting today, the «Travelling without COVID» app is available for Kazakhstanis. It is a joint project with the Kazakh Health Ministry,» reads the tweet.

The «Travelling without COVID» app is an integrated database on citizens’ status created to ease their movement. The app is available in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.