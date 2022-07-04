Travelling exhibition of Zhambyl Zhabayev Museum arrives in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A travelling exhibition of Zhambyl Zhabayev Memorial Literature Museum opened in Atyrau. 82 valuable exhibits consisting of 3,280 items are showcased at the exhibition. They feature the life path and creativity of prominent akyn [poet in Kazakh] and improviser of the Kazakh people Zhambyl Zhabayev (28 February 1846 — 22 June 1945).

According to Director of the Museum, granddaughter of legendary akyn Saltanat Zhambylova, two dombyras belonging to Zhambyl Zhabayev are showcased at the exhibition. This was a decision of museum's experts who wanted to preserve the memory of Zhambyl in an original form. The poet’s dombyra is very light, traditional technology was used to make it. Its strings were made from sheep or goat intestines. Such a dombyra produces an amazing, special sound when played. The second dombyra was made in 1936 by a group of students from Almaty, who placed a photo of Zhambyl on the bottom side.

Another exhibit is an embroidered portrait of akyn. The author of the unique handmade work is a 17-year-old girl from Uzbekistan, who presented it Zhambyl Zhabayev in 1938.

«The visitors will also see a samovar presented to the akyn by soloists of the Mariinsky Theater headed by People's Artist of the USSR Galina Ulanova, a saddle, a jug, a telephone and even glasses which belonged to Zhambyl,» the Director of the Museum says.

The Zhambyl Zhabayev Memorial Literature Museum was established in 1947, two years later after the akyn’s death. This year the Museum marks its 75th anniversary.

The travelling exhibition is dedicated to the National Day of Dombyra celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July.





Photo: Zhambyl Zhabayev Literary and Memorial Museum