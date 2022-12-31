Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Travel to Japan booms on visa-free entry, yen's weakness

31 December 2022, 12:13
Travel to Japan booms on visa-free entry, yen's weakness

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Travel demand to Japan has exploded in South Korea amid a weak yen and Japan's easing of virus restrictions, industry data showed Friday.

Japan resumed visa-free entry of international travelers in early October, after two years of strict border control to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Japanese yen also touched a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar in October. The yen was trading at 132.6 against the dollar as of 2:12 p.m., Yonhap reports.

Yanolja Co., a South Korean travel platform, said Friday that reservations for Japan grew 295 percent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 26 compared with the same period of 2019.

Purchases of plane tickets to Japan increased as well.

Interpark Corp., a South Korean e-commerce platform, said the total number of customers who purchased plane tickets to Japan went up 19 percent on-month in November. It represented a 492 percent increase from November 2019, two months before South Korea reported the first COVID-19 case. Interpark did not provide the figures, citing an industry practice.

Similarly, at the small travel agency Yellow Balloon Tour Co., bookings for tour packages to Japan surged over 70 percent in December from a month earlier, it said.

«Travel demand for Japan began to grow in November after the country allowed no-visa entry for individual travelers. A lot of customers seem to be planning trips to Japan in the winter and during the Lunar New Year holiday,» an official from the travel agency said.

The most popular destination was Osaka.

Around 41 percent of bookings made for Japan on Yanolja were for Osaka, the company said. Tokyo was the second-most popular destination with 27 percent, followed by Fukuoka with 22 percent.

At Yellow Balloon Tour, searches for Osaka grew 609 percent on-month in November.

Some 820,000 people flew to Japan from South Korea in November, transport ministry data showed, accounting for 26.6 percent of all outbound travelers for the month.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
Strep A bacterial infection kills at least 30 children in UK
Face masks, remote working if COVID worsens says health ministry
Hundreds of 4,500-yr-old tombs found in central China
Теги:
Tourism   World News   Travel  
Read also
Face masks, remote working if COVID worsens says health ministry
Pelé, the essence of Brazilian soccer
Strep A bacterial infection kills at least 30 children in UK
Indonesia lifts COVID-19 related public mobility restrictions
Vietnam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Iran registers another death-free day in COVID-19 record
Brazil generates 135,000 new jobs in November
Russia registers 5,810 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to develop 15 new renewables projects in 2023
2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty
3 Gas production dropped in Kazakhstan in 2022
4 Tokayev visits National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health
5 Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters

News