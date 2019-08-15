Travel bloggers from 13 countries to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 35 travel-bloggers from 13 countries will visit Kazakhstan from August 16 to 21 as part of the Opening Kazakhstan international blog-tour around Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As A Kind Heart public association informed, video-bloggers from GreatBritain, Australia, the U.S., Italy, Russia, Thailand, India, Greece, Canada, SouthKorea, Turkey, the Philippines, and Canada will come to Kazakhstan.

They will join a 5-day touracross the country to get familiarized with the historical sights and naturallandmarks of Kazakhstan.

The blog-tour will encompass 5routes.

The first 440km route will runacross East Kazakhstan region. The bloggers will visit RakhmanovskiyeKlyuchi, Radostnyi Pass, Berel Burial Mounds, Katon-Karagay National Park, VolossyVeroniki Waterfall, Zyryanovsk and Ossinovskiy Pass.

The next route in Turkestan region will run past the architecturalmonuments - Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan, Arystan Bab Mausoleum,Otyrar and Sauran ancient settlements as well as Aksu Zhabagly reserve.

The third route will be devoted to the exploration of central Kazakhstan. The bloggers will visit Botai-Burabay open-air museum,ALZHIR Museum and will join an excursion around Nur-Sultan.

The fourth route will run across the West Kazakhstanregion during which the participants will see Aktau city, gorges and valleysBozzhyra, Kenderli, Tokmak Cape, Karagie and Tuyessu.

And the fifth route will run through Almaty and Almatyregion: the bloggers will visit Almaty city, Lake Big Almaty, Charyn Canyon, Lake Kayindi, Tamgaly Tas and AltynEmel.

At the end of the tour, the bloggers will release avideo of their adventures in Kazakhstan and will share it via their YouTubechannels. The bloggers will also participate in Opening Kazakhstan International Forum slated for August 24-25 inNur-Sultan city.