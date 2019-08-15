Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Travel bloggers from 13 countries to visit Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 August 2019, 14:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 35 travel-bloggers from 13 countries will visit Kazakhstan from August 16 to 21 as part of the Opening Kazakhstan international blog-tour around Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As A Kind Heart public association informed, video-bloggers from Great Britain, Australia, the U.S., Italy, Russia, Thailand, India, Greece, Canada, South Korea, Turkey, the Philippines, and Canada will come to Kazakhstan.

They will join a 5-day tour across the country to get familiarized with the historical sights and natural landmarks of Kazakhstan.

The blog-tour will encompass 5 routes.

The first 440km route will run across East Kazakhstan region. The bloggers will visit Rakhmanovskiye Klyuchi, Radostnyi Pass, Berel Burial Mounds, Katon-Karagay National Park, Volossy Veroniki Waterfall, Zyryanovsk and Ossinovskiy Pass.

The next route in Turkestan region will run past the architectural monuments - Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan, Arystan Bab Mausoleum, Otyrar and Sauran ancient settlements as well as Aksu Zhabagly reserve.

The third route will be devoted to the exploration of central Kazakhstan. The bloggers will visit Botai-Burabay open-air museum, ALZHIR Museum and will join an excursion around Nur-Sultan.

The fourth route will run across the West Kazakhstan region during which the participants will see Aktau city, gorges and valleys Bozzhyra, Kenderli, Tokmak Cape, Karagie and Tuyessu.

And the fifth route will run through Almaty and Almaty region: the bloggers will visit Almaty city, Lake Big Almaty, Charyn Canyon, Lake Kayindi, Tamgaly Tas and Altyn Emel.

At the end of the tour, the bloggers will release a video of their adventures in Kazakhstan and will share it via their YouTube channels. The bloggers will also participate in Opening Kazakhstan International Forum slated for August 24-25 in Nur-Sultan city.

Tourism  
News
