    Travel ban on non-vaccinated Emiratis from 10th January, WAM

    3 January 2022, 14:05

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), have announced a travel ban from 10th January on Emirati citizens not vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The announcement is in line with the country’s vision in the recovery phase of the pandemic and enhancing national efforts in all sectors, due to the global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections, to preserve the health and safety of citizens, WAM reports.

    The ministry also stressed the requirement to receive the booster dose for vaccinated citizens as per the national protocol on travel.

    Travel is permitted for unvaccinated citizens of the following categories, citizens medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals traveling from medical and treatment purposes.

    The importance of ensuring that all travelers adhere to preventive measures, investigating the epidemiological situation in travel destinations, and communicating with diplomatic missions in the country in case of suspected infection, was emphasised.

    This is being done to ensure that health and safety are prioritised by the leadership and the country's proactive efforts to confront the COVID-19 crisis.

