Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Travel ban on non-vaccinated Emiratis from 10th January, WAM

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 January 2022, 14:05
Travel ban on non-vaccinated Emiratis from 10th January, WAM

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), have announced a travel ban from 10th January on Emirati citizens not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement is in line with the country’s vision in the recovery phase of the pandemic and enhancing national efforts in all sectors, due to the global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections, to preserve the health and safety of citizens, WAM reports.

The ministry also stressed the requirement to receive the booster dose for vaccinated citizens as per the national protocol on travel.

Travel is permitted for unvaccinated citizens of the following categories, citizens medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals traveling from medical and treatment purposes.

The importance of ensuring that all travelers adhere to preventive measures, investigating the epidemiological situation in travel destinations, and communicating with diplomatic missions in the country in case of suspected infection, was emphasised.

This is being done to ensure that health and safety are prioritised by the leadership and the country's proactive efforts to confront the COVID-19 crisis.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims