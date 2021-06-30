Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    «Trash Fleet» sails in Almaty raising  awareness about pollution

    30 June 2021, 18:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On June 24, 2021, Almaty-based civil society organization «Dva Kryla» began a unique ecological project «Trash Fleet».

    A team of eco-activists, volunteers, and bloggers are sailing on the Ili River on rafts built with garbage collected on the banks of Ili and from Almaty city. The project is implemented with the support of Eurasia Foundation through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Civil Society Support Program in Central Asia activity, the official website of the . U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

    The purpose of the event is to draw attention to the problem of land and water pollution caused by domestic waste. The participants will travel 130 km in four days. During the voyage, the participants will conduct public monitoring of river pollution, take part in garbage collection, and create interesting environmental content. The results of the monitoring will be the basis for initiating a project to protect the Ili floodplain from pollution by domestic waste.

    The Trash Fleet sailing team consists of environmental activists, bloggers, and media representatives. «Our team consist of representatives from different parties involved in environmental protection. This event is an opportunity for everyone involved to exchange knowledge, look at the problem together, and develop a common point of view. For each participant, this voyage will become a bright and valuable experience, and each of them will undoubtedly use it in their professional field,» said Anna Kirichek, executive director of the NGO «Dva Kryla».

    The author of the idea is 18-year-old Arina Lazareva, a student at KIMEP University. «Unfortunately, household waste is becoming a part of the natural landscape. Look: any place where people can relax in nature is accompanied by heaps of garbage. Trash-fleet is a symbol of the absurdity of the presence of household waste in nature. It is a reproach to human connivance, laziness, irresponsibility to realize that garbage in nature is abnormal and unnatural. If everyone picks up garbage after themselves, we will preserve the beauty of our nature,» said Arina Lazareva.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Environment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region