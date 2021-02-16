Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Transport projects btw Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan debated in Tashkent

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 February 2021, 17:50
Transport projects btw Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan debated in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The prospects for deepening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been debated as part of the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The talks between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev and Acting Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov saw the exchange of views on joint implementation of infrastructure projects. In particular, the issues of carrying out the project for construction of a railroad for high-speed trains en route Turkestan-Shymkent-Tashkent and laying a new Maktaaral-Darbaza railway line were under discussion.

Increasing the frequency of the existing, creating new air links between the countries and establishing regular flights from Kazakhstan to Samarkand and Urgench were discussed as well.

The meeting also addressed the issue of resuming the rail routes taking into account the current epidemiological situation.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Construction    Events   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul