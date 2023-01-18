Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan up 6%

18 January 2023, 17:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan rose by 6%, Marat Karabayev, industry and infrastructure development minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The index volume stood at 103.9% in transport in 2022. Transit container transportation rose by 6%. Transit cargo through Kazakhstan increased by 12.6% totaling 26.8mln tons. Passenger transportation rose by 2.3%,» said Karabayev at an expanded meeting of the board of the industry and infrastructure development ministry.

He went on to note that December last year the Concept of the development of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan until 2030 was passed.

Earlier it was reported that there was a 1.1% rise in the industry in Kazakhstan. The country saw a 3.4% increase in manufacturing.


