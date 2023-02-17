Go to the main site
    Trans-Caspian corridor would turn Organization of Turkic-speaking countries into key geopolitical player, says Azerbaijani former PM

    17 February 2023, 16:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multifunctional, specifically railway, road, and aviation one, former Prime minister and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multilateral, specifically railway, road, and aviation one. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan project is being worked on as well. A developed energy pipeline transport system could be integrated with the Trans-Caspian corridor,» said Hasanov at the expert seminar discussing economic ties and integration in the Turkic world.

    He went on to say that the Trans-Caspian corridor's multifunctional nature could significantly strengthen the role of the Trukic-speaking countries in ensuring the energy security of Europe given its successful development.

    «This would turn our organization into a key geopolitical player,» said Hasanov.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Energy Turkic speaking states Europe
