Trans-Caspian corridor would turn Organization of Turkic-speaking countries into key geopolitical player, says Azerbaijani former PM

17 February 2023, 16:14
Trans-Caspian corridor would turn Organization of Turkic-speaking countries into key geopolitical player, says Azerbaijani former PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multifunctional, specifically railway, road, and aviation one, former Prime minister and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Trans-Caspian corridor is a multilateral, specifically railway, road, and aviation one. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan project is being worked on as well. A developed energy pipeline transport system could be integrated with the Trans-Caspian corridor,» said Hasanov at the expert seminar discussing economic ties and integration in the Turkic world.

He went on to say that the Trans-Caspian corridor's multifunctional nature could significantly strengthen the role of the Trukic-speaking countries in ensuring the energy security of Europe given its successful development.

«This would turn our organization into a key geopolitical player,» said Hasanov.


