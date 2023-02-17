Go to the main site
    Trans-Caspian corridor observes growing freight flow

    17 February 2023, 17:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capacity of the Port of Baku is expected to be increased to up to 25 million tons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the ongoing seminar discussing economic ties and integration in the Turkic world, Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov reminded that last year Azeri, Kazakh, and Turkish foreign and transport ministers met twice in Aktau. The meetings led to the adoption of a roadmap for the development of the Middle Corridor, giving a new push to the process. «The route is witnessing a significant growth,» he said.

    The diplomat went on to add that in order to promote further the transit corridor the Port of Baku's capacity is to be increased to up to 25 million tons from today's 15 million. The capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is to be expanded from one million to five million tons.

    Earlier it was reported that the Turkic-speaking countries proposed to create a network of economic research centers as well as plan to enhance cooperation in the field of mutual security.

