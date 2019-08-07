Go to the main site
    Training seminar on application of Pollutant Release Transfer Registers Protocol in Kazakhstan

    7 August 2019, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on application of the Protocol on Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTR) for some 35 private sector and NGO representatives in Karaganda. The event will take place on August 20.

    Participantswill learn about the requirements of the PRTR Protocol under the United NationsEconomic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) Aarhus Convention and nationalenvironmental legislation. The activity also aims to increase the capacity ofindustrial enterprises on providing up-to-date information on the release ofpollutants and aligning emissions reporting with best OSCE participating Statesstandards, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reports.

    A follow-uptraining seminar will take place on 20 September 2019 in Shymkent.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Karaganda region OSCE Environment
