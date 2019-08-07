Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Training seminar on application of Pollutant Release Transfer Registers Protocol in Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 August 2019, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on application of the Protocol on Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTR) for some 35 private sector and NGO representatives in Karaganda. The event will take place on August 20.

Participants will learn about the requirements of the PRTR Protocol under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) Aarhus Convention and national environmental legislation. The activity also aims to increase the capacity of industrial enterprises on providing up-to-date information on the release of pollutants and aligning emissions reporting with best OSCE participating States standards, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reports.

A follow-up training seminar will take place on 20 September 2019 in Shymkent.

Karaganda region    OSCE   Environment  
