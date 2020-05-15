Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Train tickets go on sale in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 May 2020, 10:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Domestic rail tickets sales kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 15, the Passenger Transportations JSC informs.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan decided to gradually resume domestic rail service starting from June 1, 2020. The tickets for trains running across Kazakhstan have gone on sale today. The rail service will resume gradually the countrywide on June 1 and June 10, 2020, it said in a statement.

More details at www.railways.kz.

Information concerning the work of railway stations and rail transportation amid quarantine will be updated.


