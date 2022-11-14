Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
14 November 2022, 19:44
14 November 2022, 19:44

ROME. KAZINFORM A «train of storm fronts» is set to hit Italy this week bringing a long spell of bad weather, weatherman Antonio Sanò said Monday.

Sanò, director and founder of the iLMeteo.it website, said a wave of cyclones is poised to move in from the Atlantic bringing heavy rain to all parts, ANSA reports.

On Monday the northwest will see more rain, as well as snow over Alpine high ground, while many spots in the centre of Italy will also see showers, Sanò said.

But the first big front will hit Italy on Tuesday and Wednesday when downpours will move down from the north to the centre as far as the lower Tyrrhenian coasts, with snow in the Alps and Apennines, while the south will be relatively dry.

Still unusually high sea temperatures will feed their energy into «imposing storm cells», Sanò said, that will unleash huge quantities of water onto the ground in a few hours.

After a partial truce on Thursday, a second dangerous cyclone will move in on Friday and Saturday bringing widespread and abundant showers, including local thunderstorms, Sanò said.

There will be more snow over high ground.


