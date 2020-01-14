Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Train hit and killed two railway workers

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 January 2020, 14:13
Train hit and killed two railway workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Transport police regularly carries out preventive actions to foil possible accidents at railway facilities, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Transport Police Department.

Despite the ongoing preventive work, on January 13 the current year an accident occurred at Bel station of Zhambyl region. A locomotive of a passenger train en route Almaty-Aktobe hit two men. The persons have died from their injuries on the spot.

The investigation and operational group of the Linear Police Department of the Shu station arrived at the scene of the tragedy without delay. Police officers informed that the two men were a 33- and 44-year-old railway workers.

The investigation is underway.


Zhambyl region    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA