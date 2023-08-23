Trailer trucks stuck in queue at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM As of today over 600 trailer trucks are stuck in the queue in the territory of Kyrgyzstan at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, Kazinform reports referring to the Frontier Service of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee.

As of 13:00, some 493 trucks were queueing at the Ak-tilek-road transport and 146 at Ken-Bulun-road transport crossing points. 112 vehicles were let through the border to enter Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, while 274 left Kazakhstan.

The checkpoints on the territory of Kyrgyzstan are operating as usual.