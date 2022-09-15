Go to the main site
    Trail cameras capture red deer in Almaty region

    15 September 2022, 14:55

    QONAYEV. KAZINFORM Trail cameras captured young red deer species in the Zhongar Alatau national park in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    In 2021 red deer population in the national park hit 1,700 heads, the forestry and wildlife committee said.

    It is the most beautiful animal of the deer kind. Red deer may weigh up to 300 kg, their antlers may reach 120 cm in length and weigh up to 12 kg.

    July this year a red book northern lynx was captured by trail cameras in Almaty region, as well as a Tien Shan brown bear listed in the red book of Kazakhstan was recorded in June at the Altyn Emel national park in Almaty region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

