Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment
Trail cameras capture red deer in Almaty region
15 September 2022, 14:55

Trail cameras capture red deer in Almaty region

QONAYEV. KAZINFORM Trail cameras captured young red deer species in the Zhongar Alatau national park in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

In 2021 red deer population in the national park hit 1,700 heads, the forestry and wildlife committee said.

It is the most beautiful animal of the deer kind. Red deer may weigh up to 300 kg, their antlers may reach 120 cm in length and weigh up to 12 kg.

July this year a red book northern lynx was captured by trail cameras in Almaty region, as well as a Tien Shan brown bear listed in the red book of Kazakhstan was recorded in June at the Altyn Emel national park in Almaty region.


Photo: instagram.com/qazfwc

Read also
OSCE PA discusses Aral Sea problem
Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn
Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development
Southern and western parts to be hit most by water shortage in Kazakhstan
Kazakh officials, experts, and NGOs continue to debate carbon neutrality doctrine ahead of COP-27 in Egypt
Head of State familiarizes with G4 City project in Konaev
Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev
Konayev may turn into science campus
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive