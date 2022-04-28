Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Trafigura Company ready to help Kazakhstan enter global markets

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2022, 09:07
Trafigura Company ready to help Kazakhstan enter global markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 27 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Trafigura Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Weir, Kazinform reports.

According to primeminsiter.kz, during the meeting, the parties debated prospects for cooperation in the sphere of renewable energy sources, decarbonization of the economy, hydrocarbon sales, transport and logistics sector, etc. The Kazakh PM expressed interest in a mutually profitable partnership upon the expertise and capabilities of the company in the global markets to raise the country’s economic efficiency.

photo

In turn, Jeremy Weir noted that Kazakhstan has significant potential for development and growth. He added that the company is ready to help Kazakhstan enter the global markets and become long-term partners.

photo

Following the talks, the sides agreed on joint consultations on issues of mutual concern.

Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world and is present in 55 states.

photo


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Energy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region