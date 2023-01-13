Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Traffic restrictions in place on road in Mangistau region due to dust storm

13 January 2023, 15:29
Traffic restrictions in place on road in Mangistau region due to dust storm

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Traffic restrictions are in place on a road in Mangistau region due to dust storm, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

According to the press service of the national operator of republican significance roads KazAvtoZhol, traffic was closed on the road section between Shetpe and Zhetybai villages in Mangistau region at 1:00pm due to poor visibility caused by a dust storm.

The republican roads are heavily patrolled in the region, it added.


News