Traffic restrictions in place on road in Kostanay rgn due to bad weather

27 February 2023, 15:40
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Traffic restrictions are in place on Kostanay-Auliokol-Surgan road as worsening weather batters Kostanay region, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

The national company KazAvtoZhol said in a statement that traffic curbs have been put in place on the Kostanay-Auliokol-Surgan road section between Auliekol and Oktybrskoye villages in Kostanay region as high wind, poor visibility, and blizzard batter the region.


