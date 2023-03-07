Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Traffic restrictions in place on 9 road sections in 3 Kazakh rgns due to bad weather

7 March 2023, 20:48
Traffic restrictions in place on 9 road sections in 3 Kazakh rgns due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Traffic restrictions are in place on roads of republican significance in three regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

As of 5:30 pm March 7, traffic curbs were put in place on nine sections of roads of republican significance in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

400 units of special vehicles and 500 workers are engaged in clean-up works.


Related news
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Almaty rgn plants over 12 thou trees as part of ‘Birge taza Kazakhstan’ campaign
Теги:
Read also
Three-day weather forecast issued for Kazakhstan
Fair weather to linger in most of Kazakhstan Mar 22
Kazakhstanis to enjoy fair weather, no precipitation Mar 21
Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan midweek
Warm spell forecast in Astana on Nauryz holiday
Mets issue weather alert for 4 regions of Kazakhstan
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 19
Weather without precipiation forecast in greater part of Kazakhstan Mar 18
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News