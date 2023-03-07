Traffic restrictions in place on 9 road sections in 3 Kazakh rgns due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Traffic restrictions are in place on roads of republican significance in three regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

As of 5:30 pm March 7, traffic curbs were put in place on nine sections of roads of republican significance in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

400 units of special vehicles and 500 workers are engaged in clean-up works.