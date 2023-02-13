Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Traffic limitations imposed in Zhambyl region due to bad weather

13 February 2023, 12:41
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Road traffic has been limited for all types of vehicles on a section of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway earlier this morning, Kazinform has learned from QazAvtoJol.

The traffic limitations on the section of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway were imposed in Zhambyl region due to worsening weather conditions, including snowfall, blizzard and low visibility.


