Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Traffic limitations imposed in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    6 March 2023, 12:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Traffic limitations were imposed on several highways in four regions of Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learned from Qazavtojol.

    One section of the highway was closed in Aktobe region, three in Akmola, eight in North Kazakhstan and three in Kostanay regions due to bad weather conditions.

    400 units of equipment and 520 personnel are working around the clock to help evacuate motorists from the highways, if necessary.

    Storm alert is in effect for most of Kazakhstan on March 6.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open