Traffic limitations imposed in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

6 March 2023, 12:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Traffic limitations were imposed on several highways in four regions of Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learned from Qazavtojol.

One section of the highway was closed in Aktobe region, three in Akmola, eight in North Kazakhstan and three in Kostanay regions due to bad weather conditions.

400 units of equipment and 520 personnel are working around the clock to help evacuate motorists from the highways, if necessary.

Storm alert is in effect for most of Kazakhstan on March 6.


