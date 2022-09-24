Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Traffic accident kills 6, injures 12 in southern Egypt
24 September 2022, 14:34

Traffic accident kills 6, injures 12 in southern Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least six people, five of them from the same family, were killed and 12 others injured on Friday after two microbuses collided with a car on the Assuit-Cairo road in southern Egypt, said a medical source, Xinhua report.

The two microbuses first bumped against each other due to high speed, and then collided with a nearby car on the high way, said a doctor from Minya Hospital where the wounded were being treated.

«The car driver could not control the wheel and his vehicle overturned several times before crashing with a cement barrier on the road,» the doctor told Xinhua on condition of anonymity, adding all fatalities, including two children, were passengers of the car, while the wounded were in the microbuses.

In Egypt, traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.


Photo: sunforever.ru

Related news
Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive