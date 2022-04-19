Trade turnover btw Omsk Region and Kazakhstan exceeds $380mln – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The meeting focused on the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakh regions and the Omsk Region in trade, mechanical engineering, transport, agriculture, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that productive interregional cooperation has a positive effect on mutual trade indicators.

«We pay great attention to the development of interregional cooperation with the Omsk Region taking a special place. Trade turnover between the Omsk Region and Kazakhstan exceeded $380mln. Kazakhstan is the number one partner for the Omsk Region. And the important thing is that Kazakhs, our compatriots reside in this border region,» said the Head of State.

The President called the Kazakh diaspora in the Omsk land as a connecting link and thanked Alexander Burkov for special attention and all-round support to them, their spiritual link with the historic Homeland.

In addition, the Head of State said that Kazakhstanis are grateful to the administration and residents of the Omsk Region for perpetuating the memory of the great sons of the Kazakh people Shokan Valikhanov and Saken Seifullin.

In his tern, Governor Alexander Burkov told about the readiness of the region to cooperate with Kazakh companies in the agro-industrial complex, food production, petrochemistry, and construction.



