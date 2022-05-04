Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Trade turnover btw Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exceeds $1bn

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 May 2022, 20:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A phone talk between Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Head of the Uzbek Government Abdulla Aripov took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

The talk focused on the current issues of strengthening bilateral relations, including the enhancement of mutual trade, industrial cooperation, and cooperation in the water management field.

Smailov noted that following the first quarter of this year the trade turnover between the countries exceeded $1 billion, rising by 27% compared to the same period of last year.

The sides also considered the issues of implementing the agreements reached earlier, in particular the launch of the International Industrial Cooperation Center Central Asia.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Government of Kazakhstan  
