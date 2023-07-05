Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland reaches $544.8mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland reached $544.8 million in January-May this year. Last year, the figure stood at $1.4bn, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There exist active mechanisms for stepping up the investment, trade and economic cooperation between our counties. We’re sure that the meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission held recently in Astana and the upcoming meeting of the Business Council set for this fall will give a good opportunity to diversify the partnership,» said the head of the Kazakh MFA.

According to him, the offices of the Honorary Consuls of both countries will make their contribution in this direction.

«Confirming the willingness to expand productive partnership with Swiss companies, we call on the Swiss side to invest in the promising areas of our economy,» said Nurtleu.

The Kazakh minister also commended the interaction within the Bretton Woods system and the contribution of Switzerland to the opening of the IMF Regional Center in Almaty.

Earlier it was reported that Switzerland is among top three investors in the Kazakh economy, with over $32.6bn worth of investments. The country invested $2.8bn in Kazakhstan last year.