    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exceeds $135M

    5 August 2019, 13:31

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - During first six months of 2019, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has increased by 16 percent compared to the same period of last year and amounted to $136 million, with export of Kazakh grain to Azerbaijan having tripled, Trend reports.

    Kazakhstan has exported goods worth $124 million to Azerbaijan, which is33 percent more than during 1H2018, and this placed Kazakhstan among top 15main importers of Azerbaijan.

    «During1H2019, Kazakhstan imported $60 million worth of agricultural products to thecountry. Some $57 million of the sum accounts for wheat and the rest of the sumaccounts for other grains,» Azerbaijan's Agrarian Research Center FirdovsiFikretzade said.

    According tothe Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the import of Kazakh grain tripledduring 1H2019, which was due to unified customs tariffs on the routes.

    «Since2018, the trade relations between two countries have been rapidly increasing.The indicators this year also demonstrate that Kazakhstan has strengthened itspresence in the Azerbaijani import,» Azerbaijani economist Vugar Bayramovsaid.

    According toexperts, Kazakhstan’s grain maintains its competitiveness due to its highquality. This is why the interest in the product in the Azerbaijan’s marketwill be growing.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
