Trade turnover between Aktobe region, Czech Republic doubles

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2022, 14:41
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin held a meeting with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan H.E. Rudolf Hykl to discuss cooperation in economic, cultural as well as social spheres, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting governor Urazalin emphasized that strengthening of ties with the Czech Republic is of special importance for the region.

«This year marks 29 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic. All these years our economic, social and cultural relations have been developing and expanding robustly,» governor Urazalin said.

He went on to reveal that in 2021 trade turnover between Aktobe region and the Czech Republic had totaled $8.7 million, twice as much as in 2020.

For his part, Ambassador Hykl noted that Czech investors are interested in joint implementation of projects in various sectors of economy.

The Czech diplomat added that the meeting in Aktobe was a one step towards bringing closer and expanding mutual interests and expressed hope it will further promote growth of mutually profitable economic ties between Prague and Nur-Sultan.


