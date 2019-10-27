Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russia reached $586mn

    27 October 2019, 12:51

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russian Federation reached $586mn in H1 2019. $42mn of this amount falls on trade with Orenburg. According to Governor of Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin, the potential of development of cooperation remains great, Kazinform reports.

    At a meeting with Governor of Orenburg region Denis Pasler, the sides discussed the issues of trade-economic, cultural cooperation.

    «Russia is the major foreign trade partner of Aktobe region. The two countries have established close relations in entrepreneurship. In six months of 2019, foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russia made $586mn, the volume of export reached $212mn. The volume of trade between Aktobe and Orenburg reached $42mn,» Ondassyn Urazalin said.

    The meeting discussed also the prospects of development of the bilateral cultural and trade-economic ties between the neighbor regions.

    «Aktobe and Orenburg regions enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in entrepreneurship, agriculture and social sector,» Ondassyn Urazalin added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region Kazakhstan and Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires