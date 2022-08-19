‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia

SOCHI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Indeed, Kazakhstan and Russia have established an interaction of strategic partnership. This year marks an important date since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They were established 30 years ago. 30 years ago, the first agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance was signed. In 2013, the agreement on alliance relations between our countries was added. Thus, the foundation is solid,» said Tokayev during the meeting.

As for trade and economic cooperation, the Kazakh President noted that it has been developing successfully. Significant results are being reached in industrial cooperation. Trade dynamics are positive, the Kazakh Head of State added.

Last year, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $24.5bn. The Kazakh President noted that Russia is the country’s lead trade partner. This year, trade between the two countries develops positively.

«We actively interact within core platforms at the UN, and other internatonal institutions. This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS. In October, the CIS Summit is to take place. We look forward to your personal participation. Besides, Russia plays an importance role in the CIS. This is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi for a working visit.

