Trade ministry predicts significant rise in Kazakhstan's e-commerce in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Trade Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, emphasized the importance of development of e-commerce, especially during the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the reporting meeting with the population, Sultanov noted that Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market’s value approached 700 billion tenge last year. It said to stand at 432 billion tenge following the results of the first half of 2020.

According to him, the figure is expected to rise to 900 billion tenge by the year’s end, 2 trillion tenge or 13% and 15% of the total retail sales by 2022,



