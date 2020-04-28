Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Trade Minister proposed to establish wholesale distribution centers

Alzhanova Raushan
28 April 2020, 10:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakhyt Sultanov, has proposed to create a national commodity distribution network, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister proposed to establish a national distribution network consisting of a single complex of wholesale distribution centers. According to his opinion, this will create a separate economic cluster which will bring together producers and consumers.

The head of the ministry explained that the core of the system will be the wholesale distribution centers. They will be classified by the functionality of trade and distribution.

«Wholesale distribution centers will offer specialized services, from storage and processing to distribution and marketing of products. This infrastructure will make it possible to build efficient transport and logistics channels for key areas of product supply. In addition, export-import operations will be carried out in the EAEU, Central Asia and China,» Bakhyt Sultanov added.


