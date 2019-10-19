Trade Minister offers Washington 50 Kazakhstan-made goods worth USD 1 bln

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM On October 18 Kazakh Trade and Industry Minister Bakhyt Sultanov held bilateral talks with the United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as part of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG), the Ministry’s press service reports.

The meeting was held within the meeting of the High-Level Group for Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the US initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan during his visit last January.

The parties debated bilateral cooperation issues in the sphere of internal and external trade, goods and services export, realization of commercial and investment projects, joint projects with Tyson Foods, backing joint projects (IAFC), cooperation within the WTO and OECD.

The U.S. is one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan. The sales reached USD 2.2 bln in 2018 that is 36% more against the previous year. For the past 8 months the commodity turnover made USD 1.4 bln.

For further development of trade and economic cooperation and maintaining the high level of its high positive dynamics the sides proposed to continue joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of goods and services, build direct ties between the business circles. Kazakhstan suggested increasing export of Kazakhstan-made goods up to USD 802.1 mln embracing 50 items.