Trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ecuador expanding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between JSC «NC« Kazakh Invest» and the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries of Ecuador, which oversees the activities of the agency for attracting investments and promoting exports «Pro Ecuador», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

This document is aimed at developing close commercial ties and increasing the volume of trade turnover, bilateral investments and technology transfer.

The implementation of the Memorandum will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Ecuador which is one of the largest trading partners of our country in the South American region after Brazil.

For reference: in January-November 2020, trade between Kazakhstan and Ecuador amounted to $ 24.6 million (exports - $ 3.7 thousand, imports - $ 24.6 million). The main articles of Kazakhstan's export are: plastic products, vulcanized rubber and ferrous metals, pipe or tube fittings. The main items of Ecuadorian exports are: flowers, bananas, seedlings, seeds, fish products.