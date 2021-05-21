Go to the main site
    Trade btw EAEU countries up 25% over 5 yrs

    21 May 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mutual trade between the Eurasian Economic Union countries has risen by 25% over the past five years, Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Honorary Chairman, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Noting that May 29 this year marks seven years since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in the capital of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the EAEU has been built into the global economic architecture due to the joint efforts.

    Addressing a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Elbasy noted that the Union has established itself as a big unified market, ensuring sustainable development of national economies of the participating countries.

    He said that the mutual trade between the EAEU countries has risen by 25% over the past five years. In 2020, it stood at $55bn.

    Notably, a session of the Heads of State of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is held via videoconferencing.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

