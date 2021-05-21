Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Trade btw EAEU countries up 25% over 5 yrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 May 2021, 17:15
Trade btw EAEU countries up 25% over 5 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mutual trade between the Eurasian Economic Union countries has risen by 25% over the past five years, Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Honorary Chairman, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that May 29 this year marks seven years since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in the capital of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the EAEU has been built into the global economic architecture due to the joint efforts.

Addressing a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Elbasy noted that the Union has established itself as a big unified market, ensuring sustainable development of national economies of the participating countries.

He said that the mutual trade between the EAEU countries has risen by 25% over the past five years. In 2020, it stood at $55bn.

Notably, a session of the Heads of State of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is held via videoconferencing.


Events   Eurasian Economic Union   Eurasia   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region