    Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn

    22 May 2023, 19:49

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has entered the top three foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan following the 4 months of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the country’s foreign trade turnover stood at 19.6 billion US dollars in January-April 2023, a $2.3bn or 13.4% year-on-year rise.

    The country’s top three foreign trade partners include China - $3.3bn (17% of the total foreign trade), Russia - $2.9bn (15.1%), and Kazakhstan - $1.5bn (7.7%). Turkiye accounted for 5.4% of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade ($1bn), and South Korea 4.1% ($0.8bn).

    The data indicate Uzbekistan exported $426.8mln worth of goods to Kazakhstan, and imported goods to the tune of $1,080mln from Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the two-day trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $5bn in 2022.

    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
