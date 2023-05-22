Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 May 2023, 19:49
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has entered the top three foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan following the 4 months of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the country’s foreign trade turnover stood at 19.6 billion US dollars in January-April 2023, a $2.3bn or 13.4% year-on-year rise.

The country’s top three foreign trade partners include China - $3.3bn (17% of the total foreign trade), Russia - $2.9bn (15.1%), and Kazakhstan - $1.5bn (7.7%). Turkiye accounted for 5.4% of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade ($1bn), and South Korea 4.1% ($0.8bn).

The data indicate Uzbekistan exported $426.8mln worth of goods to Kazakhstan, and imported goods to the tune of $1,080mln from Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that the two-day trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $5bn in 2022.


Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
SpaceX launches private passengers to space station
SpaceX launches private passengers to space station
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
Flights halted at Italy's Catania airport after Mt. Etna eruption
Flights halted at Italy's Catania airport after Mt. Etna eruption
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22
Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque
Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque
NIS student takes 2nd at International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas
NIS student takes 2nd at International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas