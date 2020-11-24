Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Trade between Kazakhstan and EAEU rises by 33%

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2020, 15:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian economic union has increased by 33%, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Zhanel Kushukova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the EAEU’s legal framework allowing for free movement of goods, services, capital, and migrant workers has been completed.

She went on to say that Kazakhstan’s trade with the EAEU had risen by 33% since its inception. She added that there has been a 4% growth in the export volume of Kazakhstan.

In her words, 58% of the country’s total exports to the EAEU countries account for processed products. She added that the number of export products to the EAEU has more than doubled.

According to her, the share of EAEU investments in Kazakhstan stands at 6% of the total direct foreign investments. It is also said that the number of enterprises with participation of the EAEU countries has doubled.


Economy   Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan   Eurasia  
