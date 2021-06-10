Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Trade and integration minister on changes in Kazakh export market during pandemic

    10 June 2021, 17:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The economic and social changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic colossally hit the global trade and Kazakh exports in particular, decreasing their numbers and geography, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the pandemic in 2020 the number of countries Kazakhstan has been exporting products for the last three years reduced from 190 to 119. The number of exporting items fell by six.

    According to the minister, those were due to the changes in value chains, sanction wars between the major economies, quarantine restrictions on commodity export and import imposed by the partners

    He added that new markets such as Cameroon, Sudan, Salvador, Nicaragua and others were opened.

    «Agricultural trade was least affected by quarantine restrictions and setbacks in supply chains. Rush in buying basic foods enabled Kazakhstan to increase its agricultural exports by more than 18%. However, there was a 20% decline in the demand for non-food products,» said the Kazakh trade and integration minister.

    Notably, the 33rd plenary meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place online.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays